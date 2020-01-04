Is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting domestic violence cases in Northwest Arkansas?

Families are spending more time together at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this could cause domestic violence and child abuse to increase.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — Families are spending more time together at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this could cause domestic violence and child abuse to increase.

Whether it's recent unemployment or families together under one roof all day, we can see an increase in abusive situations as abusers are searching for ways to release their anger.

"Domestic violence has always been about power and control and that doesn’t change during times of the coronavirus, in fact, it increases a little bit simply because everyone is home together all the time," says Beth Goodrich, executive director of Arkansas Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

But with families isolating at home and not spending much time around others, it can be hard to notice signs of abuse.

"It’s going to be really difficult to be able to identify those things because it does require interaction and virtually we may not be able to see that," said Natalie Tibbs, executive director of Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County.

Tibbs says it's important for teachers and other mentors to keep a connection with their students during this time and if anyone picks up on any signs of abuse, to speak up.

"The important thing is that if we suspect anything, if we have any concerns, if we see something then we have to say something because by saying something that is doing something," she said.

Goodrich says that it is okay to ask someone if you suspect they are being abused, but if you do, you need to trust what they are saying.

"Believe them if they tell you yes, that’s one of the most important things you can do. They may or may not want to do anything about the violence at this time, but if they disclose it to you...believe them," she said.

If you are in an abusive home and you feel like a potentially abusive situation may happen, try your best to move to a room with several exits and away from any potential weapons.

Child Abuse Hotline - 1-800-482-5964 OR 1-844-SAVE-A-CHILD