Internet companies helping many work from home due to coronavirus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — To stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), many companies are allowing employees to work from home. That means more people using more internet than they are used to at home.

Internet companies, like Cox and AT&T, are helping customers and making sure they can successfully work from home.

AT&T is waiving data caps for it’s fixed internet service. Cox is also waiving data usage and offering its support program free to all customers who have technical issues.

Jessi Cadle works in marketing and has been working from home since last Thursday. She says she has seen a difference in her internet speed, but is making do.

“The internet has been a little bit slower. I’m not sure if it’s just my home speed isn't the same as what my work building has, but I think you can definitely tell that everyone is on the same server using the same internet,” Cadle said.