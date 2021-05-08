Increasing pediatric COVID-19 cases affect how students will return to school

With cases increasing and school starting within weeks, parents are having to make tough decisions this school year.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — School is just around the corner, and with COVID-19 cases rising among children, parents are now making last-minute changes for the school year.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise here in Arkansas, parents are now rethinking their decision on how their students will return to school, whether it’s virtual or in the classroom

In Springdale, families went to the Virtual Innovation Academy to pick up their laptops for virtual learning. The virtual learning academy is part of the Springdale Public Schools and is run through the Don Tyson School of Innovation.

Springdale Public Schools is the largest district in the state and as of Thursday, the Virtual Innovation Academy had 500 students registered and enrolled for virtual learning.

With the COVID-19 cases continuing to grow exponentially and more children becoming infected with the virus, that number could change.

“In Springdale Public Schools, we are always willing and ready to offer our families whatever platform and learning pathway best serves their needs, whether that be a traditional face-to-face setting,” said Virtual Innovation Academy Assistant Principal. “Don Tyson School of Innovation, of which we are a part at the virtual Innovation Academy, we have face-to-face setting blended and full virtual learning, and we are absolutely prepared to serve our families in Springdale schools in whatever capacity they need.”

Regardless of the changes, teachers are excited to have students returning this fall.

“We are super excited for our families to come I love virtual we get to, you know, interact with the learning coaches," said Springdale Virtual Innovation Academy Second Grade Teacher Laura Newberry. "We get to see our kids on zooms, and it's great. Just like the face-to-face kids.”

When asked about the possibility of additional teaching positions opening to accommodate virtual students, Dr. Hopper explained the school district hires based on enrollment numbers. As of Thursday, there are 22 K through 12 teachers and 8 hybrid teachers at the academy.

Virtual orientation for all Don Tyson virtual students will begin Friday, August 6th. Kindergarten through fifth grade have one registration site and sixth through twelfth has another.