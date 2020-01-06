x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

coronavirus

Husband of first person to die from COVID-19 in Washington Co. dies from the virus

73-year-old Johnny Marlin from Stillwell, Oklahoma died at a hospital in Washington County on Thursday (May 28) due to COVID-19.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The spouse of the first woman to die from COVID-19 in Washington County has died from the virus.

According to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris, 73-year-old Johnny Marlin from Stillwell, Oklahoma died at a hospital in Washington County on Thursday (May 28) due to COVID-19.

His wife, Susan Young was the first Washington County COVID-19 death reported.

They were from Stillwell but were in Washington County for treatment.

The hospital Marlin was in when he died is unknown at this time.

RELATED: Sebastian County reports first coronavirus death

RELATED: Fayetteville to host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event as state cases continue to rise