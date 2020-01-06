Husband of first person to die from COVID-19 in Washington Co. dies from the virus

73-year-old Johnny Marlin from Stillwell, Oklahoma died at a hospital in Washington County on Thursday (May 28) due to COVID-19.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The spouse of the first woman to die from COVID-19 in Washington County has died from the virus.

According to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris, 73-year-old Johnny Marlin from Stillwell, Oklahoma died at a hospital in Washington County on Thursday (May 28) due to COVID-19.

His wife, Susan Young was the first Washington County COVID-19 death reported.

They were from Stillwell but were in Washington County for treatment.