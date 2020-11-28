Huntsville High School to temporarily pivot to virtual learning following Thanksgiving break

The school district says they will re-evaluate at the end of next week to see if the high school is ready for students to return.

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — Huntsville High School students will temporarily pivot to virtual learning for the week following Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19 cases among staff, according to a social media post from the Huntsville School District.

The school district says they will re-evaluate at the end of next week to see if the high school is ready for students to return.

Teachers will continue to deliver instruction and will interact with students virtually. Attendance will be counted based on the successful completion of assignments. Students who need to come on-site for safety and-or accessibility purposes can come to campus to do their digital learning in a supervised environment.