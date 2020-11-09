Huntsville Intermediate School fourth-grade class quarantined after student tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — An entire fourth-grade class at Huntsville Intermediate School has gone into quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
The Huntsville School District made the announcement on social media Friday (Sept. 11) morning.
Their post on Facebook stated:
Good morning, I wanted to make you aware that we have had a child in a 4th Grade class at Huntsville Intermediate School test positive for COVID. The students in the class along with the teacher, para, and sub have been quarantined for two weeks. This also affected 3 children who are close contacts on the bus. Two were Watson Primary School students and one a Huntsville Middle School student. All parents of the children affected have been notified.
The Huntsville School District says they are following the guidelines laid out by the Arkansas Department of Health.
As of Friday, there have been 310 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison County, with 10 of the cases still active.