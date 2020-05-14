Huntsville Butterball employee tests positive for COVID-19

The contract employee is in self-quarantine at home.

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A contract employee at the Butterball plant in Huntsville has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Christa Leupen with Butterball, the employee is in self-quarantine at home.

"Per our protocol, we have notified any Butterball employees who had direct contact with the individual, and they have been asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days with pay and benefits," Leupen said. "We are working with the local health department on this matter."

Leupen says all of the employees have been notified.

Leupen says in recent months they have made efforts at all plants, including Huntsville, to flatten the curve, including strict sanitization protocols, social distancing everywhere possible, daily temperature screenings and surgical-style face masks.