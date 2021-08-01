How Oklahoma seniors 65+ can sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Each county's health department provides daily update and links to help those who want the vaccine.

LEFLORE, Okla. — In Oklahoma, people ages 65 and older can now sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but there is only one way to register.

Each county's health department in Oklahoma have a Facebook page where officials post important daily COVID-19 updates.

Now, seniors can click a link listed on these Facebook pages to register to pick a time and date to receive their first round of vaccines.

Right now, the LeFlore County vaccine scheduler is down, so seniors will have to wait to schedule an appointment until their system is up and running. Health Department officials have not released a date when LeFlore County residents should expect the program to be working.

LouAnn Patrick-Stanley says the word needs to be spread to seniors who do not have access to social media about how to sign up for the vaccine.

She says she does not have Facebook, so she had no idea how to register for the vaccine until her family stepped in to help.

“The very population that has been called to be vaccinated as soon as possible due to our vulnerability have no way to register unless they have an advocate," Stanley said.