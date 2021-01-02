Covid-19 hospitalizations continue to dip in Arkansas, 1,226 new cases reported Monday

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 1,226 new Covid-19 cases Monday evening.
According to the ADH, over 290,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.
New cases reported (296,494 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Monday: 1,226
- Sunday: 881
- Saturday: 1,824
- Friday: 1,707
- Thursday: 1,892
New deaths reported (4,895 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Monday: 27
- Sunday: 30
- Saturday: 7
- Friday: 47
- Thursday: 42
The ADH said it received 8,104 positive PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state health department says 15% were positive.
- Sunday: 15%
Covid-19 hospitalizations dipped by 24 to 889 on Monday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson released the following message about Monday's Covid-19 update:
"We continue to see a decline in active cases, with over 1,100 fewer than this time last week. Over 422,000 tests were performed in the month of January, and there are over 7,200 fewer active cases than on January 1. We are seeing the effects of our combined efforts of vaccine distribution, mask wearing, and social distancing. Some positive trends have started to emerge, but we cannot use this as a reason to relax in following the guidelines.”