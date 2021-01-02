Covid-19 hospitalizations continue to dip in Arkansas, 1,226 new cases reported Monday

Covid-19 hospitalizations continue to dip in Arkansas as more vaccines are administered around the state.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 1,226 new Covid-19 cases Monday evening.

According to the ADH, over 290,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

New cases reported (296,494 total since the start of the pandemic):

Monday: 1,226

Sunday: 881

Saturday: 1,824

Friday: 1,707

Thursday: 1,892

New deaths reported (4,895 total since the start of the pandemic):

Monday: 27

Sunday: 30

Saturday: 7

Friday: 47

Thursday: 42

The ADH said it received 8,104 positive PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state health department says 15% were positive.

Sunday: 15%

Covid-19 hospitalizations dipped by 24 to 889 on Monday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson released the following message about Monday's Covid-19 update: