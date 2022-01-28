How Arkansans can get more free COVID-19 rapid tests in the mail

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More rapid COVID-19 test kits are coming to Arkansas.
On Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health Director Dr. Jose Romero announced the state's participation in a partnership called Project ACT that will make more COVID-19 rapid tests available for residents.
The Rockefeller Foundation partnered with Arkansas and five other states to make rapid tests available to households in traditionally underserved areas.
Eligible communities were determined based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and state data.
"Access to testing has been a crucial part of Covid-19 response, especially during the Omicron surge,” said Dr. Romero.
“I am glad Arkansas is able to participate in this partnership to provide even more free rapid tests to our citizens.”
The Rockefeller Foundation says it plans to continue the program and eventually add more states.
“We need all-hands-on-deck to get more tests to more people, as soon as possible,” said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation.
“At a time when too many people cannot access COVID-19 testing, we are proud to bring together partners from across society to empower Americans with the support and information they need to keep themselves safe and healthy.”