How Arkansans can get more free COVID-19 rapid tests in the mail

Arkansas is a part of a new partnership called Project Act that will make more COVID-19 rapid tests available for residents.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More rapid COVID-19 test kits are coming to Arkansas.

On Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health Director Dr. Jose Romero announced the state's participation in a partnership called Project ACT that will make more COVID-19 rapid tests available for residents.

The Rockefeller Foundation partnered with Arkansas and five other states to make rapid tests available to households in traditionally underserved areas.

Eligible communities were determined based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and state data.

"Access to testing has been a crucial part of Covid-19 response, especially during the Omicron surge,” said Dr. Romero.

“I am glad Arkansas is able to participate in this partnership to provide even more free rapid tests to our citizens.”

Today we're proud to announce the launch of Project ACT, which will deliver free rapid tests to residents in Arkansas and other states.



To learn more: https://t.co/y9Nmtu491n



Powered by @RockefellerFdn @iHealthLabsUS @amazon & @careevolution, to deliver tests at no cost. pic.twitter.com/2FCoA6OSMn — Arkansas Department of Health (@ADHPIO) January 28, 2022

The Rockefeller Foundation says it plans to continue the program and eventually add more states.

“We need all-hands-on-deck to get more tests to more people, as soon as possible,” said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation.