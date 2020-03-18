Houston Zoo brings animals to homes via Facebook Live while kids off from school amid coronavirus pandemic

Zookeepers hop in front of the camera and give daily updates of what the animals are up to while the zoo is shut down.

HOUSTON — Schools are closed and amusement parks have been ordered to shut down.

We’re sure at this point every parent is running out of ideas on how to keep their kids entertained while they’re stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic – and it’s only been a week.

First – parents, good luck.

Second – all your options have not been exhausted.

Every week day starting at 11 a.m. the Houston Zoo is going live on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to bring the Zoo animals and science to your home.

Zookeepers will hop in front of the camera and give daily updates of what the animals are up to while the zoo is shut down, all while sharing fun facts about the animals they’re featuring.

On Monday, giraffes Bobby and Joshua gave viewers a peak of what they snack on during the day – which was fresh romaine lettuce.

Tuesday, the goats got the spotlight.

The Zoo also said in addition to the live videos, they will be sharing videos and photos of the animals and invite fans to share what they would like to see.

Click here for the Houston Zoo Facebook page.

Click here for the Houston Zoo Twitter page.

Click here for the Houston Zoo Instagram page.

You can also watch your favorite animal any time of the day via the Zoo’s live web cameras.