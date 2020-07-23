Hot Spring County keeping close watch on prison coronavirus hot spot

The Ouachita River Unit has become the largest prison outbreak in Arkansas so far since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

MALVERN, Ark. — State prison officials say they are making special accommodations to care for a vulnerable inmate population at the Ouachita River Unit after coronavirus cases turned Hot Spring County into one of the largest hot spots in the country.

Meanwhile, local leaders are trying to reassure the community that the virus is contained inside the sprawling complex southwest of downtown Malvern.

"I know there is some fear out there for people who live close," said Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton.

But those local fears have been swept up in the widespread concern as cases surge seemingly everywhere in the country.

Governor Asa Hutchinson sharpened the focus Thursday at his daily media briefing.

"The largest number is the Ouachita River facility in Malvern with 577 active cases," the Republican governor said while detailing a list of the eight department of corrections facilities with active cases.

When the case count peaked at 1,228 this week, it surpassed the high-profile outbreak at the Cummins Unit in Lincoln County in April and May.

The 11 inmates who died there, so far, are the majority of the 21 fatalities system-wide. But Ouachita River poses an enhanced threat because of the inmates housed there, with seven deaths already logged.

"It has all of those with special needs within the prison environment, those inmates that have medical issues. It includes an elderly population," the governor said.

The hospital there also serves as the statewide medical evaluation center as prisoners enter the system. The governor, ADC Director Dexter Payne and newly nominated secretary of corrections, Solomon Graves all said efforts are underway to isolate the vulnerable inmates and that the intake process has been halted.

The facility headcount is about 170 spots below its 1,900 capacity.

Meanwhile, Judge Thornton has been happy with the coordination efforts between the prison, county, and city.

"There's always a certain amount of fear that you have in community," he said.

"That was part of the message we want out there. We're seeing a swing. We think we've hit the plateau."

The numbers announced by state officials Thursday bear that out. Thornton says it appears the protocols are working when it comes to keeping the virus inside the prison.

There are 33 guards quarantined with active infections with having 15 recovered. All 22 positive cases at neighboring Omega Technical Violator Center are also listed as recovered.

Now Thornton, who says there are fewer than 30 cases in the community in his county, wants everyone to stay focused on making progress fighting the virus outside the prison.