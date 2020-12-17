Holidaze in Fayetteville temporarily closes due to COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Holidaze bar in Fayetteville is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
According to the bar's Facebook page, out of an abundance of caution, Holidaze will be temporarily closed from Wednesday (Dec. 16) through Saturday (Dec. 19) due to positive COVID-19 tests by staff.
Those with reservations are being notified.
If you would like to cancel or reschedule you can contact tickets@waltonartscenter.org.
Holidaze has created some special time slots and days to accommodate these reschedules.
The bar says it will be testing staff and isolating before reopening on Sunday (Dec. 20.)
The drag show is being rescheduled to another night.