x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Coronavirus

Holidaze in Fayetteville temporarily closes due to COVID-19

Holidaze will be temporarily closed from Wednesday (Dec. 16) through Saturday (Dec. 19) due to positive COVID-19 tests by staff.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Holidaze bar in Fayetteville is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

According to the bar's Facebook page, out of an abundance of caution, Holidaze will be temporarily closed from Wednesday (Dec. 16) through Saturday (Dec. 19) due to positive COVID-19 tests by staff.

Those with reservations are being notified. 

If you would like to cancel or reschedule you can contact tickets@waltonartscenter.org. 

Holidaze has created some special time slots and days to accommodate these reschedules. 

The bar says it will be testing staff and isolating before reopening on Sunday (Dec. 20.) 

The drag show is being rescheduled to another night.

RELATED: ADH officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine efforts in the state

RELATED: Second COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna receives public review before FDA panel vote