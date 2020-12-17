Holidaze in Fayetteville temporarily closes due to COVID-19

Holidaze will be temporarily closed from Wednesday (Dec. 16) through Saturday (Dec. 19) due to positive COVID-19 tests by staff.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Holidaze bar in Fayetteville is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

According to the bar's Facebook page, out of an abundance of caution, Holidaze will be temporarily closed from Wednesday (Dec. 16) through Saturday (Dec. 19) due to positive COVID-19 tests by staff.

Those with reservations are being notified.

If you would like to cancel or reschedule you can contact tickets@waltonartscenter.org.

Holidaze has created some special time slots and days to accommodate these reschedules.

The bar says it will be testing staff and isolating before reopening on Sunday (Dec. 20.)