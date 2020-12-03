High school basketball finals postponed in Arkansas

Information about when the games will be rescheduled has not been released yet.

ARKANSAS, USA — Due to growing concerns about coronavirus (COVID-19), the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) has postponed state basketball championships scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Hot Springs.

The 2A championships taking place Thursday night will continue as planned.

"After speaking with the Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas Department of Education, and the Governor's office, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the rest of the Basketball Finals," said Lance Taylor, Executive Director of the AAA. "Our number one priority will always be the safety of our student athletes, coaches, officials, and fans."

Those who purchased tickets to the games will be issued full refunds.If you purchased tickets at a local school, you are asked to contact that office that you purchased tickets from. Refunds could take up to 10 days.