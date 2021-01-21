Health official: Oklahoma virus cases may be under-reported

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — Oklahoma health commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said the state may have under-reported the number of new coronavirus cases in recent days.
The Oklahoman reports that Frye told legislators during a Wednesday meeting that a technical glitch in the health department's reporting system is the likely culprit and the matter is being investigated.
Since Monday the department has reported fewer than 2,000 new cases daily after topping 3,100 cases during six of the previous seven days.
The department reported an additional 1,986 cases Wednesday and 48 more deaths for totals of 360,360 cases and a death toll of 3,085 since the pandemic began.