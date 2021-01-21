x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Coronavirus

Health official: Oklahoma virus cases may be under-reported

The Oklahoma health commissioner said a technical glitch in the health department's reporting system is the likely culprit, and the matter is being investigated.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — Oklahoma health commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said the state may have under-reported the number of new coronavirus cases in recent days. 

The Oklahoman reports that Frye told legislators during a Wednesday meeting that a technical glitch in the health department's reporting system is the likely culprit and the matter is being investigated. 

Since Monday the department has reported fewer than 2,000 new cases daily after topping 3,100 cases during six of the previous seven days. 

The department reported an additional 1,986 cases Wednesday and 48 more deaths for totals of 360,360 cases and a death toll of 3,085 since the pandemic began.

Related Articles