Breaking down COVID-19 numbers by Arkansas cities

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — For the first time this week, we got a look at the number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas by city.

Three cities in our area are in the top five for the highest number of cases in the state.

Springdale has reported the most active COVID-19 cases in the state with 641 active cases.

“That’s a list no one wants to be at the top of, but I don’t think it surprised anybody, it certainly didn’t surprise us with our very diverse population with cultural differences that probably create opportunities where this virus could spread easily,” Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse said.

Mayor Sprouse says they will continue to encourage people to follow the CDC social distancing guidelines. He says their city council is considering a mask resolution that would strongly urge businesses to require face coverings in public.

“Kind of send a message to our business community that if they make that decision and we hope they do, that the city will certainly back them on that and help enforce that if needed,” Sprouse said.

The City of Rogers has the fourth-largest number of active COVID-19 cases in the state with 256 active cases and in the River Valley, Fort Smith is just below Rogers with 255 active cases.

“We’re all concerned about continued exposure to those who do not have the virus to potentially contract it, especially those who are susceptible to the virus,” said Fort Smith City Administrator Carl E. Geffken.

Geffken says the Fort Smith Board of Directors is holding a special meeting Saturday (July 11) to consider adopting an ordinance to require face masks to be worn indoors. He says the board will be able to hear from residents about how they feel about having a mask ordinance and discuss what is the best option for Fort Smith.

“Staying at home, wearing masks, washing hands is still the best way to make sure that the virus doesn’t continue to spread,” he said.