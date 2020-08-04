x
coronavirus

Hawksbill Crag, Glory Hole Trails closed during coronavirus pandemic

Credit: Arkansas Department of Parks & Tourism

NEWTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Effective immediately, Ozark-St. Francis National Forests officials have temporarily shut down access to Whitaker Point, also known as Hawksbill Crag, and Glory Hole Trails located in Newton County, Ark.

Officials say this comes as an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The temporary shutdown also includes the trailhead parking areas.

The Whitaker Point and Glory Hole trails are high traffic areas experiencing public use inconsistent with social distancing guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html

For a list of closures, more information and updates, visit the US Forest Services website at www.fs.usda.gov/osfnf/.

