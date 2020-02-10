Susanne's husband posted on Facebook that she died around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.

HARRISBURG, Ark. — According to the Harrisburg School District Facebook page, one of their elementary teachers has died.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge confirmed Susanne Michael died due to COVID-19 complications.

Rutledge made a statement about Michael's death on her Facebook page Friday afternoon.

Log into Facebook | Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

Keith Michael, Susanne's husband, posted on Facebook that she died around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.

"My sweet Susanne went home to be with the Lord tonight about 11:30. I got to go hold her hand until her sweet heart stopped. She’s all I’ve known for nearly 30 years now..... As I set by her bed tonight for one last time, I told her I loved her with every ounce of meaning a person in my situation could muster. This would be my last time to hold her hand as I felt her hand grow cold and watched the color leave her precious body."

My sweet Susanne went home to be with the Lord tonight about 11:30. I got to go hold her hand until her sweet heart... Posted by Keith Michael on Friday, October 2, 2020

Michael had taught at Harrisburg Elementary since 2012 and Weiner Elementary for six years prior.

The school district's statement on Facebook said Michael was an outstanding teacher.

"Mrs. Michael was an outstanding teacher who cared very deeply about the success and wellbeing of each and every one of her students. Above all we express sympathy to her husband, Keith, and their five children. We will all miss Mrs. Michael very much and our school community will spend many difficult moments grieving her loss."