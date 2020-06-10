x
Coronavirus

Arkansas releases guidelines for Halloween during COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Hutchinson outlined some guidelines for children and parents who want to trick-or-treat during Halloween while we're still in a pandemic.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — During his weekly briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson outlined some guidelines from the Arkansas Department of Health for Halloween as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The state health department is suggesting that trick-or-treaters do the following:

  • Wear a cloth face covering instead of a costume mask alone or on top of your cloth face covering
  • Limit the number of houses children visit
  • Only eat factory-wrapped candy that has been wipe with a sanitary wipe
  • Low-risk activities include: carving and decorating pumpkins, decorating your house, having a virtual costume contest

RELATED: CDC discouraging traditional Halloween trick-or-treating this year due to COVID-19

The CDC released its Halloween guidance in September which included discouraging door-to-door trick-or-treating and attending costume parties or haunted houses.

In late September, the governor made it clear he would not cancel Halloween and stressed that if guidelines are followed, "then it'll ought to be a safe Halloween."

