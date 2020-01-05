Hairstylists ready for salons to reopen in Arkansas

Some salon owners say they're ready to get back to work but also want to make sure everyone can stay safe.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Governor Asa Hutchinson will be making an announcement Friday (April 30) on whether or not salons in Arkansas can reopen.

Some salon workers say they're ready to get back to work but also want to make sure everyone can stay safe.

“When we are able to go back to the salon we are probably just going to monitor the traffic and be as safe as possible,” said stylists Catherine Schmidt.

Schmidt works at Beaux Salon in Fayetteville and says it's been tough the last few weeks without a steady income.

“There’s no unemployment system for self-employed individuals yet," she said. "There have been a couple of grants that have been available through the FBA being the PPE and the EIGL which you can apply for but it’s kind of first come first serve basis which I wasn’t able to get.”

When salons do get the green light to reopen, Schmidt says Beaux Salon will take extra precautions to keep their customers safe.

“We have about 12 stylists at the salon so we will probably have an A Day and a B day type thing so I’ll probably only be working a few days a week just so we can control the traffic in and out of the salon,” she said.

Salon goer Susan Miller says although she desperately needs her hair done, she's more worried about her stylist.

“The need is real for them to go back, but I’m concerned about the restrictions placed on them and if they are going to make enough money to even justify them opening up their doors,” Miller said.

She says she believes the governor will announce the right date for when salons can open back up but hopes it's sooner rather than later.