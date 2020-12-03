Haas Hall Academy cancels classes until the end of March

"We take very seriously the health and safety of our scholars, and for that reason we are TODAY temporarily closing all physical facilities to students and are transitioning to an Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI). All other school events are also immediately cancelled.



Online learning will resume on Monday, March 16, 2020.



Be assured that we have NOT received any reports of any scholar or faculty member having any infection for COVID 19. We are taking these preventative steps after careful consideration, and we will monitor the situation and keep you updated.



We will transition immediately to online instruction consistent with our established policy to migrate the delivery of content to our online instruction platforms. Learning will continue, and we will work to accommodate all scholars who need additional resources or computer assistance.



For scholars who do not have a computer, we will be available tomorrow, Friday, March 13, between 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 pm. to assist in making arrangements for scholars who need access to a computer to avoid any interruption to our class schedule.



Going forward, we will reopen our doors no earlier than March 30. Our decision on when to reopen will depend, in part, upon several factors - including how many scholars elect to travel over Spring Break to locations having COVID 19 infection. We strongly urge families to give serious reconsideration to their travel plans, if any.



We are making this temporary closure of our facilities in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Education guidelines, and we do so with the express authorization by the State of Arkansas.



This is a fast-moving issue, and we promise to keep you informed as we learn more information."