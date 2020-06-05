Grocers struggle with meat supplies because of consumer demand, plant closures

ARKANSAS, USA — There is no shortage of meat in the U.S., say Cargill CEO David MacLennan and Tyson Foods CEO Noel White. However, temporary shutdowns and slower line speeds in beef, pork and poultry plants and consumer demand have left grocery cases picked clean in recent days.

Grocery giant Kroger on May 1 began placing purchase limits on ground beef and fresh pork after receiving less meat from its major suppliers. Kroger echoed the sentiment that there is plenty of protein and said it would continue offering a wide assortment, but noted some stores could see temporary gaps in their meat supply.

Walmart has said it does not expect it will need to set product limits on meat. It is working with its meat suppliers to convert production lines that normally process meat for the foodservice industry and redirect it for retail sales. Walmart is also focusing on supplying the most-commonly bought meat products instead of those requiring more time to process. Walmart buys only case-ready meat because it does not employ butchers who can cut-up and package the larger cuts. Tyson Foods said Monday (May 4) it is working with large retail customers to do the butchering in plants that have seen lost demand from restaurant closures.