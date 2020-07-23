Greenwood student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — Greenwood School District administration announced on Thursday (July 23) that the school district was recently notified that a student-athlete had tested positive for coronavirus.
Dr. Dustin Smith, Athletic Director, stated that the parents of all students who were identified as “close contacts” have been notified per ADH guidelines.
“The case was confined to one sport and one facility. Activities/practices for that sport have been suspended at this time and the facility will undergo the appropriate disinfecting and cleaning,” said Smith. “For the privacy of our students and staff, the Greenwood School District cannot share personal information regarding this case. The school district has followed the procedures outlined by the Arkansas Department of Health and remain steadfast in our commitment to the safety of our students and staff.”