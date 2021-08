The school board held a meeting Thursday, August 12 to discuss requiring masks in school as COVID-19 cases rise.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — On Thursday (Aug. 12), the Greenwood School board met to discuss if the district was going to require masks for the upcoming school year.

The school board voted to require face masks for faculty, staff and students.

Several parents on both sides voiced their concerns about the issue and plan to be at the next school board meeting hoping to revisit the issue.