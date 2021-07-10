Greenwood School Board votes to remove district mask mandate

Due to a decrease in COVID-19 case levels in the area, the Greenwood School Board voted to eliminate the mask requirement for the district.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — During a Special Session Thursday night (Oct. 7), the Greenwood School Board voted to remove the district's mask requirement due to a decrease in COVID-19 case levels.

The district says effective immediately masks will be recommended but not required for students and staff.

"Students are still protected from quarantine if both parties involved are correctly and consistently wearing masks," said the Greenwood School District in a Facebook post. "We will continue observing social distancing whenever possible, promote good hand washing routines, and do thorough cleaning of classrooms and building facilities."

The district also says the staff will make efforts to accommodate students who request preferential seating for maximum social distancing in classrooms.

"The goal of the Greenwood School District is to keep students at school to maximize learning, while keeping our staff and students safe, " said Greenwood's social media post. "We have applied for the “Test to Stay” program and hope to be approved in the near future."

The "Test to Stay" program will allow students exposed to COVID-19 at school and deemed "probable close contacts" to remain on campus as long as the student wears a mask and agrees to daily screening with a rapid antigen test.

The Board has given approval for the district to move forward with the program if accepted.