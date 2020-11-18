Greenwood Public Schools pivoting to online instruction until after Thanksgiving break

Greenwood Public Schools says the decision was made as a result of more staff members being quarantined due to COVID-19.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — Greenwood students will learn virtually starting Thursday, Nov. 19, and will return to classrooms on Monday, Nov. 30 following Thanksgiving break, according to a Facebook post from the school district.

Greenwood Public Schools will move to online instruction starting Thursday, Nov. 19. through Tuesday, Nov. 24. Thanksgiving break will start for students and staff on Wednesday, Nov. 25 lasting through Friday, Nov. 27. Students will return to on-site learning Monday, Nov. 30.

Greenwood Public Schools says the decision was made as a result of more staff members being quarantined due to COVID-19.

School offices will remain open leading up to Thanksgiving break, according to the school district.

If you need assistance with online instruction or have other concerns, you are asked to contact your student's school.

Greenwood Public Schools COVID-19 updates can be found on their website.