Greenwood Police Officer tests positive for COVID-19, chief urging tests

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — Greenwood Police Chief William Dawson is encouraging those who have been in contact with people at the department to get tested for COVID-19 after one of the officers tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday (June 2) three officers were quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus.

One of the three officers has since tested positive for the virus, according to Chief Dawson.

Due to additional contact with the positive officer, three additional officers have been quarantined and are in the process of being tested.

"We would like to release this information and suggest that anyone that had contact with officers of this department last week, to consider being tested for the virus,” Dawson said.