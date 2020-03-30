Grandmother surprises grandchildren at their windows every day with a new costume

A Hamburg grandmother has found a fun way to entertain her grandkids while social distancing

A cool grandma in Hamburg has found a creative way to entertain her grandchildren from a safe distance.

Each day, she comes over to their house in a different costume to dance outside their windows and put smiles on their faces. So far, she has appeared as Darth Vader, a Ninja Turtle, Batman, the Phantom of the Opera and a leprechaun for St. Patrick's Day.

Her daughter, Jenea S. told 2 On Your Side, "I have a five year old daughter and 2 month old twin boys and she's been dying to see them. My sister just had a baby last week also, so this is how my mom is able to keep us all together."

Another grandmother in the Southtowns got a sweet surprise from her family. The woman is staying at Fox Run nursing home, and over the weekend, the nurses there helped her family surprise her by waiting outside a balcony to wave and say hello from a safe distance. The viewer who shared the footage with 2 On Your Side wanted to recognize the nursing staff at the facility for making the special moment happen.