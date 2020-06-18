Governor Hutchinson opposes Fayetteville mask ordinance, says cities should follow state health rules

Gov. Hutchinson said there is a conflict between the Fayetteville ordinance and the state health emergency order he issued in March.

ARKANSAS, USA — One day after the Fayetteville City Council unanimously passed a face mask ordinance as a measure to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Asa Hutchinson expressed concern about the initiative.

On Tuesday, Fayetteville City Council members unanimously passed a law that will require everyone to wear face masks inside public places in the city.

It went into effect immediately.

Speaking Wednesday (June 17) in Little Rock at his daily COVID-19 press briefing, the governor said considering the explosive rise in COVID-19 cases in Northwest Arkansas, he is not surprised about the push to require the wearing of masks.

The state does not, however, need 50 different municipal ordinances going in 50 different directions.

“I understand where their heart is,” the governor said of Mayor Lioneld Jordan and the Fayetteville City Council. “I would prefer that cities not take that step, simply because we want to make sure that we educate people, they exercise self-discipline, that they take their own responsibility and through that education and example of leaders follow the right healthcare protocols. That’s the preference. That’s the direction we’ve gone as a state, and I would discourage other cities from stepping out there.”