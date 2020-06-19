Gov. Hutchinson adds 45 days to health emergency order, calls Kansas quarantine rule an ‘aberration’

Gov. Hutchinson: It’s a little bit ironic” that people can travel from New York to Kansas without being quarantined, but not Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday (June 18) extended by 45 days the state’s emergency public health order and recited a passage from the order that makes it clear cities can’t issue public health rules – such as mandating the use of face masks – that are more restrictive than state rules.

On Tuesday, Fayetteville City Council members unanimously passed a law that will require everyone to wear face masks inside public places in the city.

It went into effect immediately. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., is considering pushing an ordinance that also would require wearing face masks in public places.

The governor, speaking Thursday at the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith, said the original health order was set to expire June 19, and he is pushing it out another 45 days.

He took time to read from paragraph five of the order.