Governor banning gatherings of more than 10 people: What to know

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson has issued a directive that will prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people in the state of Arkansas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hutchinson amended the Executive Order already put into place declaring an emergency in the State of Arkansas to add the new restrictions for Arkansans.

The directive will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday (March 27) until further notice.

All public and private gatherings of any number of people outside of a single household or living unit are subject to the directive.

According to the directive, gatherings of more than 10 people in any confined indoor or outdoor space are prohibited until further notice. This includes community, civic, public, leisure, or commercial events. It specifically includes sporting events, concerts, conferences, conventions, fundraisers, parades, fairs and festivals.

The directive does not apply to gatherings of 10 or more people in unenclosed, outdoor spaces such as parks, trails, athletic fields and courts, parking lots, golf courses and driving ranges where social distancing of at least six feet can be easily done.

It does not apply to businesses, manufacturers, construction companies, places of worship, the Arkansas General Assembly, municipal or county governing bodies, or the judiciary. However, everyone is advised to limit person-to-person contact.

Possible punishments if this directive is violated include a misdemeanor offense punishable by a $100-$500 fine, one month in jail or both.