Gov. to make announcement regarding gyms reopening in Arkansas

Gov. Hutchinson will make an announcement Thursday regarding whether or not gyms in Arkansas can reopen.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On Thursday (April 30) Governor Asa Hutchinson plans to make the announcement on whether Arkansas gyms can reopen.

Gyms around our area are beginning to make preparations to reopen in the next few weeks. While there isn't a date set in stone, gym owners want to make sure they're prepared for when they get the green light.

“I think if we can start to get back to normalcy, any sign of it is exciting to hear. So we are all eagerly anticipating what he is going to say,” said gym owner Stan Karber.

Karber owns 1 Day Strength and Conditioning gym in Farmington and says one of the hardest parts of keeping their doors temporarily closed is not seeing their members on a day to day basis.

“Everybody in this community is fantastic so they’ve all been great to us and we’ve all found ways to reconnect and do things outside of the gym, so if we get the back whenever they say we can go back, I think we will have a better appreciation for it,” Karber said.

Karber, like many gym owners, is looking forward to reopening but says the most important thing their member's health.

“We will just continue to use common sense, be smart about all of this," Karber said. "We have a pretty big facility so we will section up as best we can, limit numbers. We will still have to follow social distancing guidelines but more than anything we are just going to use common sense and be responsible gym owners.”

In Oklahoma, Governor Stitt has given the go-ahead for gyms to resume operations.

“We are just really excited to get back going and we feel like we can do it in a safe manner where everybody can get back to their normal routines, normal lives while still maintaining some safety and regain their sanity,” said gym owner Lance Sconyers.

Sconyers owns Poteau Family Fitness and is taking steps to make the transition smooth, including no children allowed inside the facility and the gym will not be operating 24 hours during this time.

“We have increased the amount of sanitizer bottles and sprays and cleaners. We’ve increased stations of our hand sanitizers,” Sconyers said.

Sconyers believes it's not too soon to reopen gyms in Oklahoma, he says it's about time.