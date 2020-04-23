Gov. launches two-day Arkansas surge campaign to increase COVID-19 testing

The goal of the two-day Arkansas Surge is to increase testing from 1,000 to 1,500 per day over the next two days.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In an effort increase testing for COVID-19, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a two-day Arkansas Surge Campaign today with a simple message: “If you think you have symptoms, don’t wait – get tested.”

The two-day campaign could provide an early diagnosis and quicker treatment for people who might have been reluctant to test early in the pandemic.

The increased number of people who go for testing during the Friday and Saturday Surge will also help give the state a more complete understanding of the presence of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

The Governor presented four recommendations from his Testing Advisory Group to expand and increase testing in the state.

Expand testing for all patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and those with history of potential exposure.

Expand testing for contact investigations

Increase testing in high-risk settings such as long-term-care facilities.

Develop a strategy for statewide serosurveillance.