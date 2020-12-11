Gov. Hutchinson warns of 'difficult' decisions over coronavirus

The Republican governor said those difficult decisions could be triggered if the state doesn't have any hospital space.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' governor is warning the state faces “difficult" decisions if the state's hospitals run out of space because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday repeated his resistance to additional restrictions on businesses, despite the state hitting a record number of hospitalizations and growth in cases this week.

