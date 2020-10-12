Gov. Hutchinson speaks with local leaders in Springdale about COVID-19

This was one of several meetings in cities across the state the governor will be having this week.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson was in Northwest Arkansas Wednesday (Dec. 9) to meet with city and county leaders about rising COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Hutchinson met with local mayors and judges at the Jones Center in Springdale to discuss all things COVID-19 related, including the vaccine. A vaccine that we could see our first shipment of later this month.

“I was asked coming in are there going to be any mandatory requirements and I said no, this is something we want people to do voluntarily but it’s necessary so we can get to the level of the safety that we need through that vaccine,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

The governor says he spoke to city leaders about the importance of giving the public confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine.

Arkansas is rolling out its plan for distribution and among those to receive the vaccine first are health care workers.

The governor says every hospital will get a supply of the vaccine because they have all the healthcare workers, but there won't be enough for everyone.

“The hospitals will have to make decisions based on some guidance we provide them as how they prioritize that first round for their hospital workers and their staff and the same will be true in the nursing homes,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

The governor says the discussion included not discouraging people from enjoying the holidays but to find a COVID-19 safe way to celebrate.

“I look at all the data, I study it this, everybody wants to know where all these cases are coming from and the fact is they are coming from areas that I can’t regulate, rules can’t solve. It’s primarily at homes, social gatherings,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

Rogers Mayor Greg Hines attended the meeting and says they shared with the governor the collaboration between leaders in Northwest Arkansas. A message they want to drive home is our hospitals are filling up and if everyone doesn't do their part to flatten the curve, we are going to hit a tipping point that could mean a decline in emergency medical care you need, whether it's COVID-19 related or not.

“If we don’t correct our behaviors in the next few weeks leading into Christmas and New Year’s, we’re going to hit a point where there is no room at the inn and I don’t want to see that happen to our community,” Mayor Hines said.

Mayor Hines says mayors in our region are working together on a PSA they hope to roll out this month to drive home the point of what people need to do to keep everyone safe and slow the spread.