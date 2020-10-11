Gov. Hutchinson says working with Biden on pandemic would be easy 'if he wins' election

Gov. Hutchinson said "if" Joe Biden were to be confirmed as the president-elect, it would be "easy to work on behalf of Arkansas and the American people."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In his weekly COVID-19 press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Hutchinson said that President-Elect Joe Biden "is doing the right thing" by establishing a COVID-19 task force in preparation "if he wins the election" once all the results are certified.

However, Hutchinson did mention that in the "eventuality" of a Biden administration, he has confidence in a positive working relationship due to a long history with the former vice president.

"I worked with him when he was in the United States Senate and I was the head of the DEA, I worked with him when I was in Congress. It's a good relationship there," Hutchinson said.

"It would certainly be easy for my standpoint to work on behalf of Arkansas and the American people."

Hutchinson's comment on "if" Biden is elected president joins a chorus of GOP politicians who have made comments on the election results.

Many Republicans across the country, including Senator Tom Cotton, have voiced support for President Donald Trump's attempt to fight the election results.

Trump has repeatedly tried to cast doubt on the election results despite no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Biden leads Trump in Arizona by over 14,700 votes and has been the projected winner of the state by the Associated Press.

President Trump’s attorneys along with RNC and the Arizona Republican Party filed a lawsuit alleging thousands of in-person ballots on Election Day may have been disqualified but was denied after Arizona state attorneys argued this could have happened to only about 180 votes.

In North Carolina, President Trump still holds a prominent lead of 74,000 ballots and is expected to win the state’s electoral votes.

In Georgia, Biden leads Trump by over 12,600 votes. Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stated that while he is “unhappy with the potential outcome for our president,” but that it “is unlikely” that there is any evidence of illegal voting fraud that would change the “outcome to where President Trump is given Georgia’s electoral votes.”