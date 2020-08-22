Gov. Hutchinson says Arkansas schools are prepared to reopen

Despite the largest number of COVID-19 related deaths in a 24-hour period, Governor Hutchinson is still confident in the reopening of schools starting Monday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Despite the largest number of COVID-19 related deaths in a 24-hour period, Governor Asa Hutchinson is still confident in the reopening of schools starting Monday (Aug, 24).

He says the state has prepared each campus with safety measures and they are ready for the switch to remote learning if needed.

In Friday's (Aug. 21) press conference, the governor reiterated everything he has been saying for the last few weeks. He says schools should reopen for in-person classes and the state feels comfortable with its decision.

Monday will be the first day for most Arkansas schools. Teachers, parents and staff have all raised questions on how each district will handle the first week.

Friday, the state saw an increase of nearly 900 cases and had 22 reported new deaths in the last 24 hours. That number of deaths is an all-time high for Arkansas.

The governor says there is a good supply of PPE to keep schools safe but says a day like Friday tells him that people need to be more disciplined in their everyday actions.

“It tells me that our communities need to do more, need to do more to support those that want to have classroom instruction, I want to have their football team or their dance team or their cheer team to be able to participate this year,” Gov. Hutchinson said.