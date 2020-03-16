Gov. Hutchinson says Arkansas restaurants can remain open during coronavirus pandemic

Governor Asa Hutchinson said that restaurants in the state can operate "on their own choosing and based upon market demand."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During a press conference Monday, Governor Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas restaurants can remain open at this time during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hutchinson's decision comes after governors in five states made the decision to close bars and restaurants in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"Our restaurants will continue to operate on their own choosing and based upon market demand," Hutchinson said.

Governors in California, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington have closed bars and restaurants as well as wineries.

Yellow Rocket Concepts is suspending all dine-in services at their restaurants until further notice. That includes Lost Forty Brewing, Local Lime, Heights Taco & Tamale, ZaZa and Big Orange. The restaurants will still offer take-away, delivery and curb-side pick-up.

The CDC announced Sunday that for the next eight weeks organizers should cancel or reschedule any events that involved 50 or more people.