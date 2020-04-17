Gov. Hutchinson hopes to ease COVID-19 restrictions in early May

Governor Asa Hutchinson said the objective is for Arkansas to begin easing restrictions on May 4 after suggested guidelines were released by the White House.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After the White House released a 3-phase guideline to "opening up American again," Governor Asa Hutchinson said he hopes to beginning easing restrictions set during the coronavirus pandemic on May 4.

During a press conference Friday, Hutchinson explained the three phases of the plan and how it relates to Arkansas.

Hutchinson said that while Arkansas meets some of the criteria for the plan to begin phasing, the state needs to work on developing more testing and a decrease in positive cases in a 14-day period.

In the first phase, the White House's plan recommends continuing strict social distancing and gatherings of more than 10 people is still discouraged.

Under phase one, businesses would be able to operate under "strict physical distancing protocols."

The second phase would encourage people to limit gatherings to 50 people or less and to "maximize social distancing where possible." Travelling could resume under this phase.

And the final phase would see a focus on identifying new cases.

Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health said officials expect a downward trend in positive cases by early May.

Smith encouraged people to continue wearing masks outside and staying at home as much as possible. He also said businesses should start preparing on how to maintain social distancing during the first phase.