Gov. Hutchinson announces changes to Covid-19 restrictions on large events and sports

The directives have been adjusted due to the decreasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Feb. 16) that the Covid-19 directives regarding large indoor and outdoor events as well as sporting events have been adjusted after the state sees a drop in Covid-19 cases.

According to the updated directive, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) must approve a submitted plan for events with more than 100 attendees. Previously, the plan was required for events with more than 10 attendees.

The directive now allows events to have up to 100 attendees without submitting a plan.

It covers outdoor venues for commercial, community, or civic events and activities where an audience, spectators, or a gathering of people are present, such as at concerts, weddings, plays, sporting events, rodeos, races, fundraisers, parades, fairs, livestock shows, auctions, carnivals and festivals.

The governor says this does not include restaurants.

Small events must still follow Covid-19 directives.

The Covid-19 directive for school and community sporting events has also been adjusted due to the decrease in cases in the state.

The updated directive now allows competitions with two or more teams, but plans must still be submitted to and approved by ADH. The host venue is responsible for Covid-19 guidance compliance.