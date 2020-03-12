Gov. Hutchinson addresses new CDC guidance on COVID-19 quarantine

The updated quarantine guideline after exposure to a COVID-19 patient is down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday (Dec. 3) that Arkansas will adopt the new CDC guidance on COVID-19 quarantine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19, as the virus rages across the nation.

The Arkansas Department of Health will be releasing updated guidance regarding the new guidelines.

Officials have said the policy change has been discussed for some time, as scientists have studied the incubation period for the virus. It was discussed Tuesday at a White House coronavirus task force meeting.

Local family physician Dr. Ann-Marie Magre says some of her patients showed symptoms of coronavirus after the 10-day mark, and with this new guideline, some cases could slip through the cracks.

“They’ve told us all along that you can be contagious for 14 days, but I’ve had patients truly not have symptoms for 12 days, and they’ve told me that,” Dr. Magre said.