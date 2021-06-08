'Get Faded, Get Screened' COVID-19 clinic

The Black Action Collective is bringing COVID-19 clinics to various Fayetteville locations beginning Saturday, August 7.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Black Action Collective will be holding the 'Get Faded, Get Screened' at Levelz 2 Barber Lounge, offering guests haircuts, health screenings, backpacks for the upcoming school year and COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Black Action Collective's goal for the clinics is to serve the Black community in Northwest Arkansas and any other individuals wanting a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The partnership and upcoming clinics provide greater accessibility of the COVID-19 vaccines to unserved and underserved children and families in our community," said President and CEO of Black Action Collective Lance D. Reed.

The locations holding the clinics include:

The Levelz 2 Barbers Lounge clinic will be Saturday, August 7th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Mountain View Apartments clinic will be Thursday, August 12th, and September 2nd, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Maple Manor clinic will be Tuesday, September 7th, and September 28th, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Cambridge Place Apartments clinic will be Wednesday, September 8th, and September 29th, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Grandview Apartments clinic will be Thursday, September 9th, and September 30th, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available at all clinics. If guests are coming for the second dose, the vaccine card from the first dose will be needed. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for individuals ages 12 and older. For individuals ages 12 to 17, a parent or guardian will need to be present and have the required consent form.