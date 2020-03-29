Geraldine Copes-Daniels, the oldest living descendant of Harriet Tubman, dies at 87

87-year-old Geraldine Copes-Daniels was the great-grandniece of the famed abolitionist.

WASHINGTON — WUSA9 learned Sunday afternoon, that the oldest living descendant of Harriet Tubman has died.

In February, she and her daughter Rita Daniels toured the National Museum of African American History and Culture. There, they saw their ancestors artifacts for the very first time.

The family invited WUSA9’s Delia Gonçalves for the emotional journey.

Miss Geraldine told Gonçalves we can honor Harriet Tubman's legacy by keeping the faith and never giving up.

Harriet Tubman was around 90-years-old when she passed away in 1913 in New York.

After gaining her freedom in 1949, by escaping slavery, Tubman led hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad from the south to the north, to be freed.