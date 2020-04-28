George’s confirms COVID-19 cases at three production facilities; additional workplace safety measures announced

Springdale-based poultry company George’s Inc. has confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases at three of its production facilities.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale-based poultry company George’s Inc. said Tuesday (April 28) it has confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases at three of its production facilities, but the company has not closed any of its plants.

In a news release issued Tuesday, George’s said the three plants “have experienced at least one confirmed positive” case of coronavirus.

George’s employs 7,000 workers in eight production plants in Arkansas (4), Virginia (2) Missouri and Tennessee.

A company spokeswoman declined to identify the three locations that have diagnosed coronavirus cases.

“At each of the affected plants, we immediately implemented our COVID-19 response plan actions, making sure that all health, safety, and sanitation measures were implemented, including deep cleaning procedures and notification of any coworkers who had possible close contact with these individuals,” the company said in a statement. “Our approach, and the practices we have adopted, follow the guidance issued by the CDC and utilize the hierarchy of controls.”