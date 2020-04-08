Fun City Pizza closes until pandemic is over

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Fun City Pizza in Springdale has made the hard decision of closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fun City Pizza is a family-friendly arcade, restaurant and indoor mini-golf course.
In a Facebook post, Fun City Pizza announced, “It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that Fun City will be closing permanently, for now.”
The restaurant says it hopes to re-open even bigger and better than before once the pandemic is over.
Fun City Pizza shared, “We want to thank everyone that has supported us and played with us over the years and hope to see you back having fun when we’re ready to open the doors again.