Fun City Pizza closes until pandemic is over

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Fun City Pizza in Springdale has made the hard decision of closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fun City Pizza is a family-friendly arcade, restaurant and indoor mini-golf course.

In a Facebook post, Fun City Pizza announced, “It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that Fun City will be closing permanently, for now.”

The restaurant says it hopes to re-open even bigger and better than before once the pandemic is over.