Fun activities families can do while self-distancing at home

The coronavirus pandemic has forced families to stay at home, some parents are trying to stay creative during this time.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the creative side of a lot of parents who are quarantined at home with their children.

Jessica Carroll is the mom of five kids ranging from the ages of 12 to 18, so coming up with ideas they’d all enjoy has been a little tricky, but she says the family has followed one rule.

“Let’s get through this together let's have fun together so nobody is sitting around,” Carroll said. “We’ve had to get very creative…like today we painted rocks.”

They definitely have not just sat around, in fact, she says they’ve had a lot of fun.

They’ve played with chalk, had relay races, dance parties and even a spa day.

Carroll says it’s fun for the whole family and the activities have made their relationship stronger.

“Just playing the games and doing the stuff together with the kids it has really brought us closer together,” Carroll said.

Kara Ault with the magazine Macaroni Kid says it's crazy how much fun she and her kids have had with simple projects recently and they encourage other families to do the same and put down the screens.

“Water hose or sidewalk chalk or bubbles, it's stuff we kind of forgot about with all the electronics and that’s been a good reminder for families, I hope we still remember after," Ault said. "I know we will its something we probably never even introduced our kids to some of that stuff because we just hadn’t thought about it in a while."