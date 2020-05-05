x
94-year-old veteran dies of coronavirus in Fayetteville, fourth death reported in the area

A 94-year-old man died at the Veteran's Hospital in Fayetteville Monday (May 4).
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A 94-year-old man died of coronavirus at the Veteran's Hospital in Fayetteville Monday (May 4), according to the Washington County Coroner Roger Morris. 

The veteran's identity has not been released. 

His passing is the fourth coronavirus-related death reported in Washington County.

On April 27, Morris reported that a resident staying at the Brookstone Assisted Living Community in Fayetteville died from the virus. 

Two other coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Springdale area on April 23. 

