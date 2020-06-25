Fort Smith woman dies from COVID-19

A 53-year-old Fort Smith woman has died from coronavirus, her identity has not been released at this time.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sebastian County Coroner Ken Hobbs confirmed Thursday (June 25) that a Fort Smith resident has died from COVID-19.

Hobbs says it was a 53-year-old Fort Smith woman, but her identity has not been released at this time.

The woman had been in the hospital at Baptist Health in Fort Smith for less than 24 hours before she passed.

Hobbs has notified the Arkansas Department of Health who will now perform contact tracing.

The woman's family members are also getting tested or have already been tested for the virus.

Hobbs says he does not know how the woman contracted the virus.