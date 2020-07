Item number three on the agenda is to discuss the consideration of adopting a mask policy for students and staff.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Education plans to meet at 5:30 p.m. on July 13.

The meeting will be held at the Service Center Auditorium as well as virtually for board members and Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) staff.

Item number three on the agenda is to discuss the consideration of adopting a mask policy for students and staff.