Fort Smith School Board extends mask policy

Fort Smith School Board is extending the mask policy 30 days and giving the administration time to come up with a hybrid proposal.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Schools will maintain its mask mandate into November.

The Fort Smith School Board held its monthly meeting Monday (Sept. 27) and approved the extension of the mask requirement for all students and staff by 30 days.

The current mandate was supposed to end on October 8th.

"The masks most of yall's masks that are in here don't do anything," said Matt Blaylock, Fort Smith School Board Member. "They're for show. they make you feel better about yourself and that you have some sort of control over it."

In the extra 30-days, the board has directed the administration to come up with a plan that would use the Arkansas Department of Health's data to determine whether the mandate stays in place.

"It's my job to keep schools open and wearing masks and requiring masks allows us to keep our teachers in school and not at home quarantining and that allows us to keep schools open," said Dalton Person, Fort Smith School Board Member.

The vote was taken after more than 90 minutes of discussion.

The Fort Smith School Board will be reviewing the administration's plan for the mask policy plan at its October regularly scheduled meeting.